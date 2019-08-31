Services
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker - Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
(605) 297-4402
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker - Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker - Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Parker, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agena Knudsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agena Knudsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agena Knudsen Obituary
Agena Knudsen

Parker, SD - Agena Knudsen, 99 of Parker, passed away August 28, 2019 at the Sanford USD Medical Center. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Parker. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home in Parker with a Prayer Service starting at 7:00 P.M. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.

She was survived by her children and their spouses; Elaine (Greg) Schimkat, Sheryl (David) Hamilton, Roger, Scott, Timothy, a daughter in law, Cynthia, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren.

hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now