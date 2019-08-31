|
|
Agena Knudsen
Parker, SD - Agena Knudsen, 99 of Parker, passed away August 28, 2019 at the Sanford USD Medical Center. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Parker. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home in Parker with a Prayer Service starting at 7:00 P.M. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
She was survived by her children and their spouses; Elaine (Greg) Schimkat, Sheryl (David) Hamilton, Roger, Scott, Timothy, a daughter in law, Cynthia, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren.
hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 31, 2019