Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
East Nidaros Lutheran Church
Baltic, SD
View Map
Agnes Berge Obituary
Agnes Berge

Garretson - Agnes M. Berge, age 97, of Garretson, died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Palisade Healthcare Community in Garretson. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM Friday, April 5, 2019, at East Nidaros Lutheran Church, rural Baltic. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Thursday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson, with a Prayer Service beginning at 7:00 PM.

Agnes is survived by her nieces: Cindy Thompson and Lucille Gabriel, and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orlen; sister, Julette Havsgaard; nephew, Lyle Berge, and niece, Linda Hasch.

Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 3, 2019
