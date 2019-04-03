|
Agnes Berge
Garretson - Agnes M. Berge, age 97, of Garretson, died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Palisade Healthcare Community in Garretson. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM Friday, April 5, 2019, at East Nidaros Lutheran Church, rural Baltic. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Thursday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson, with a Prayer Service beginning at 7:00 PM.
Agnes is survived by her nieces: Cindy Thompson and Lucille Gabriel, and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orlen; sister, Julette Havsgaard; nephew, Lyle Berge, and niece, Linda Hasch.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 3, 2019