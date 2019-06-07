|
|
Agnes Bernadette Carlson
Gilbert, AZ - August 5, 1945 - June 3, 2019
Agnes Bernadette Carlson, 73 of Gilbert, AZ passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at her home in Arizona.
Agnes Bernadette Carlson, the daughter of Cecil and Lillan Kilbride, was born August 5th, 1945 in Pipestone MN.
Aggie moved to Fulda MN where she graduated from Fulda High School in 1963. She attended Mankato Business College in 1964 and married Roger Carlson in Sioux Falls, SD in 1965. To this union they were blessed with two children, Erik and Paul.
The family lived in Sioux Falls, SD for many years. She started working at John Morrell & Co. in 1965 in the Human Resources department and retired after 40 years of service in 2011. Roger and Aggie moved to Gilbert AZ in 2012.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Something most important to her was spending time with her family and traveling with Roger and her dogs in their RV. She also enjoyed baking, flower gardening, board games and taking walks with her Wheaton Terriers, Mollie and Jasper.
She will be greatly missed.
Surviving are her husband, Roger Carlson; two children, Erik (Kristi) Carlson, Sioux Falls, SD, Paul (Amy) Carlson, Chandler, AZ; two grandchildren, Andrew and Abigail Carlson, Chandler, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary.
No Service will be held at this time.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 7, 2019