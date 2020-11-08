1/1
Agnes Fillaus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agnes Fillaus

Sioux Falls - Agnes E. Fillaus, 97, died on Nov. 5 at Sanford Medical Center due to heart failure. Funeral mass will be at Christ the King church at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, Nov. 11 and a visitation at the funeral home will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 5-7 PM with family present. For a full obituary, please visit georgeboom.com.

Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Robert, Jr. (Barbara), Lincoln, NE, daughter Sandra (Kenneth) Vietor, Sioux Falls; grandson, Robert III (Andrea), Papillion, NE, their daughters, Mallory and Samantha, and grandson, Cole Vietor, San Clemente, CA; four step-grandchildren, Joanne Hames, Tom and John Cronin, Lincoln, NE and Don (Jessica) Cronin, Chicago, IL; six step-great grandchildren, Jonathan (Natasha) Hames, Jessica (Alex) Monson and their son Cooper, Shawn Cronin and his daughter Alexa, Tyler Cronin, Nicholas Cronin and Garrett Yeates; two sisters, Harriet Olson and Arlene (Wayne) Pederson.

Preceding her in death were her husband Robert, Sr., infant daughter Mary Ann, her parents, brother and two sisters.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Boom Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved