Agnes Fillaus
Sioux Falls - Agnes E. Fillaus, 97, died on Nov. 5 at Sanford Medical Center due to heart failure. Funeral mass will be at Christ the King church at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, Nov. 11 and a visitation at the funeral home will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 5-7 PM with family present. For a full obituary, please visit georgeboom.com
.
Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Robert, Jr. (Barbara), Lincoln, NE, daughter Sandra (Kenneth) Vietor, Sioux Falls; grandson, Robert III (Andrea), Papillion, NE, their daughters, Mallory and Samantha, and grandson, Cole Vietor, San Clemente, CA; four step-grandchildren, Joanne Hames, Tom and John Cronin, Lincoln, NE and Don (Jessica) Cronin, Chicago, IL; six step-great grandchildren, Jonathan (Natasha) Hames, Jessica (Alex) Monson and their son Cooper, Shawn Cronin and his daughter Alexa, Tyler Cronin, Nicholas Cronin and Garrett Yeates; two sisters, Harriet Olson and Arlene (Wayne) Pederson.
Preceding her in death were her husband Robert, Sr., infant daughter Mary Ann, her parents, brother and two sisters.