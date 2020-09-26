Agnes GinsbachDell Rapidds - Agnes Ginsbach, 98, of Dell Rapids, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Dells Nursing and Rehab Center. Her Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation on Monday, September 28, 2020 with the family present will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with the Rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. The family request that those attending please wear a mask.Agnes C. Welbig was born on September 6, 1922 in Dell Rapids, the daughter of Jacob and Frances (Etringer) Welbig, the second youngest of 13 siblings. Laurence Ginsbach, her husband of 54 years, married Agnes on September 2, 1941. They operated a farm 10 miles north of Dell Rapids. After raising their five children, Agnes enjoyed waiting tables and eventually she assumed the position of certified head dietician at Riverview Manor in Flandreau, SD.She was a charter member of St. Elizabeth Court Chapter of the Catholic Daughters in Colman, and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Altar Society in Dells.Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, an infant daughter, two infant siblings and her ten adult siblings.She is survived by her daughters, Delores (Richard) Klein of Dell Rapids, Jayne (Luis) Berrios of Clovis, CA, Joan (Arthur) Klein of Colorado Springs, CO, and Ethel Geraets of Dell Rapids; her son, Steven (Diane) Ginsbach of Dell Rapids; her 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and her great, great-granddaughter.