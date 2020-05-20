|
Agnes "Anne" Lucille Lingle
Flandreau - Agnes "Anne" Lucille Lingle, 85, passed away on May 14, 2020 at Flandreau Riverview Healthcare.
Anne was born January 28, 1935 in Fort Worth, TX to Randall and Della (William) Sellers. She had 6 sisters, Dorothy, Florence, Joanna, Patricia, Margaret, and Helen. Her family moved the to Lawndale, California, where she graduated High School and met her first husband, Johnny McMinn. They were married in Norwalk, CA, then settled in Quartz Hill, CA with their two children, Helen and John. She stayed busy raising her children and worked at Kmart for several years.
In 1986 she met and married George Lingle in Paramount, CA. The couple moved back to George's home state of Hudson, South Dakota in 1987. She worked at Coil Craft as an inspector for 10 years before retiring. During her time in Hudson, she was a member of the Hudson Lutheran Church. Eventually, both of her children moved their families to Hudson. She was known for her beautiful garden with every fruit and vegetable you can think of and being a social "butterfly."
After George's passing, Anne moved to Sioux Falls to live with her daughter for the next six years. She eventually got a place of her own in Sioux Falls for a few years before going into the nursing home in Flandreau.
Anne enjoyed many activities such as, knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, gardening, playing BINGO, cooking, shopping, and socializing with her family and friends. She will always be remembered by her stories, but most importantly, we will remember her as a loving, caring, and friendly mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved spending time with her daughter and grandchildren, especially the little ones. She was always proud of her grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. We will always love you and know you are at peace, spreading your butterfly wings!
She is survived by her daughter, Helen (Don) Parker, of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Colleen Jones, Jeremy (Melanie) Kirkpatrick, Mike Schaur, Jason Kirkpatrick, Nicole (Brett) Martens, Sarah (Dustin) Havlin, Jessica (Travis) Lind, Kenny McMinn, Kara McMinn, and Autumn Markham; great grandchildren, Katherine, Kennedi, Beckett, Maddie, Joel, Dylan, Kaitlyn, Avery, Ashley, Michael, Trent, Kami, Emma and Cohen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and all of her sisters.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
