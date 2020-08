Or Copy this URL to Share

Alan Bittner



Saint Charles - Trucker Alan "Little Devil" Bittner left his earthly home on Saturday, August 22 in Saint Charles, Illinois, to go trucking in heaven.



Leaving behind three stepchildren, daughter Edwina Steele and Robert Brown, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Granddaughter Catherine (Steele) Fetter and husband Michael of Garretson, South Dakota. Great grandchildren Abby, Taylor, Connor, Katy Fetter of Garretson, South Dakota. Grandson AJ Steele, Sioux Falls South Dakota. Son Terry Bittner and wife Lisa and daughters Kyra (Bittner) Chambers, Ohio and Avery Bittner of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Son F. Bulldog Bittner, Saint Charles, Illinois and daughters Ashlyn and Mackenzie Bittner of Corsica South Dakota. And his special caregiver, his ex-wife, Judy Klima.



God Speed our Trucker do your job in heaven, and don't make any chili!









