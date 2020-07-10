Alan Crosby



Alan Crosby, life long friend to many; avid Red Sox fan since he could walk; U.S. Navy veteran; the best father one could hope for; and loyal life partner, died peacefully at home on July 9, 2020. Like he enjoyed saying, he was 95 1/2 years old.



His life focus was on his family and was devoted to taking care of them. Whether it was teaching his son the game of golf, encouraging his daughter to run the Boston Marathon, always slipping the kids some money when they needed it, or laughing hard over a few beers out in the sun, he was always a man of great character, kindness, and love.



Alan Gardner Crosby was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on December 4, 1924. He proudly served in the Navy during World War II and the Korean conflict. He was a crew member of the U.S.S. Curtiss when it served as flagship for the first hydrogen bomb test (Operation Ivy) at Eniwetok in the South Pacific.



Alan spent most of his life after the Navy in South Dakota working for Northwestern Bell. He transferred to US West Telephone Company in Arizona, from which he retired in 1983 after 36 years of service. He was a lifelong member of the Sioux Falls American Legion and Telephone Pioneers.



He lived an active retirement in Arizona. He was walking and playing water volleyball almost every day well into his late 80's. His frequent voyages on Windjammer cruises or trips to Hawaii with his partner of 27 years, Jean Bruemmer, were some of the most memorable of his life. Alan moved to California in 2016 where he lived out his final years.



Survivors are his companion and partner Jean Bruemmer; his daughter Cherie Baker, Plymouth, Minnesota and his son David (Karen) Crosby; Lyons, Colorado.



Other survivors include his grandson Ryan Eisenbraun, granddaughter Erin Merrill and three great-grandchildren Mitchell Eisenbraun, Sophia Merrill, and Piper Merrill.



Alan was preceded in death by his wife Marion Crosby and their infant son Michael Crosby; parents Perle and Florence Crosby, sister Grace Curtis, and brothers Richard Crosby and Robert Crosby.



Alan Crosby will be buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific ("Punch Bowl") in Hawaii along side his wife Marion, also a Navy veteran. They met at Pearl Harbor in 1943 where they were both stationed.



Go Red Sox!









