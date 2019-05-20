|
|
Alan D. Cooke
Sioux Falls - This world lost an honest man, Alan "Al" Daves Cooke, 74, on Friday, , May 17, 2019, after he collapsed in his Sioux Falls home.
Alan was born in E. Moline, IL and moved to Sioux Falls when his parents brought the Dairy Queen franchise to town. He credits his mother with educating him in the teachings of Jesus, and Alan lived by code of forgiveness and humility that was apparent to all who knew him. Alan's natural gift for golf was fostered by his father, and this became a lifelong career path as a teaching pro with many accolades, and a mentor to a generation of new golfers.
We will be celebrating his life and the gifts that he has given us on Friday, May 24th. Please consult the Heartland Funeral Home website for details of the service and a more complete person history, including his military service, legacy, and the events that led to his induction into the South Dakota Golf Hall of Fame.
Alan is survived by his family including his brother, John (LeRoy); children, Sean Cooke, Reno, NV, Lisa (Joe) Shobe, Penryn, CA, Jason Cooke, Denver, CO, and Jessica Hass, Sioux Falls. There are 11 grandchildren and one great.
Alan is preceded in death by his father, Chester Cooke, his mother, Alice Cooke, and his brother, Gary Cooke.
To leave Online Memories or condolences, go to www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 20, 2019