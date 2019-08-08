Services
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Assembly of God
2101 E. 57th St.
Sioux Falls, SD
Alan Sommervold Obituary
Alan Sommervold

Sioux Falls - Alan D. Sommervold, 61, of Sioux Falls, SD died Saturday, August 3, 2019. A family directed memorial service will begin at 2:00 PM Friday, August. 9 at Calvary Assembly of God, 2101 E. 57th St. in Sioux Falls.

Survivors include his wife, Gail; 4 children, Tanya Vigna, Sioux Falls, Mike Vigna, Harrisburg, Zayne (Erica) Larson, Garretson, Shayne Larson, Sioux Falls; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; his father, Darel Sommervold, and his mother, Norma Sommervold, both of Vancouver, WA; and 3 siblings, Kevin (Diane) Sommervold, Marcia (Dave) Ludahl and Vicky (Ned) Sampson, all of Washington. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 8, 2019
