Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Klaudt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Alvin (Al) Klaudt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Albert Alvin (Al) Klaudt Obituary
Albert (Al) Alvin Klaudt

Sioux Falls - Albert (Al) Alvin Klaudt, 85, passed away April 11, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.

Survivors include his wife, Sally; children, Rhea Kontos, Renee (Bruce) Hardester, Jeannie (Mick) McCarthy, Mary Jo (Larry) O'Bryan, Carl (Lori) Klaudt, Ali Langseth, Karen (Shawn) Kennedy; 13 grandchildren; and 3 great grandsons.

A memorial service will be held 1:00pm Monday, April 15, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home with family present to greet friends from 5:00-7:00pm. A private internment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Avera Prairie Cancer Center or Dougherty Hospice House.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now