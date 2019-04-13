|
Albert (Al) Alvin Klaudt
Sioux Falls - Albert (Al) Alvin Klaudt, 85, passed away April 11, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.
Survivors include his wife, Sally; children, Rhea Kontos, Renee (Bruce) Hardester, Jeannie (Mick) McCarthy, Mary Jo (Larry) O'Bryan, Carl (Lori) Klaudt, Ali Langseth, Karen (Shawn) Kennedy; 13 grandchildren; and 3 great grandsons.
A memorial service will be held 1:00pm Monday, April 15, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home with family present to greet friends from 5:00-7:00pm. A private internment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Avera Prairie Cancer Center or Dougherty Hospice House.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019