Albert "Bertie" Antoine
Flandreau, SD - Albert F. "Bertie" Antoine, 88, of Flandreau, SD passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Riverview Healthcare Center, Flandreau. Albert Fuhs Antoine was born May 8, 1932 at Mitchell, SD to Albert O. and Hazel (Fuhs) Antoine. He was raised near Egan, SD where he attended country school and then Egan High School for two years and graduated from Flandreau High School in 1950. Bertie attended SDSU in Brookings, SD for one year and then returned to Egan to farm. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952 and was in the chemical corps. Bertie married Dorothy McKellips on July 11, 1953 in Flandreau. He was discharged in September of 1954 and in the spring of 1955, he started farming 3½ miles south of Flandreau where he farmed until retiring in 1999 when they moved into Flandreau. Bertie was the treasurer of Grovena Township for many years. He enjoyed baseball and bowling and was an avid Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings and a Chicago Cubs fan. He especially enjoyed time with his family and grandchildren.
Bertie is survived by his wife, Dorothy; four children, David (Lynne), Watertown; Delores (Gene) Morsching, Aberdeen, SD; Ronnie, Sioux Falls, SD; Paul (Marty) Egan; six grandchildren, Brian, Brandon, Whitney, Taylor, Lexy, Duncan; 5 great-grandchildren, Connor, Garrett, Marshall, Thomas, Henry; one brother, Deane (Carolyn) Antoine, Medelia, MN; one sister-in-law, Shirley Bozony, Saratoga Springs, NY and one brother-in-law, Robert (Cheryl) McKellips, Melbourne, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to COVID-19 no services will be held at this time. Memorial services will be held in the spring/summer 2021 during safer times. www.skrochfc.com