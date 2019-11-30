Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Vermillion, SD
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Vermillion, SD
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Vermillion, SD
Albert J. Ehrlich Obituary
Albert J. Ehrlich

Elk Point - Albert (Al) John Ehrlich, 67, of Elk Point, SD died Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

Al is survived by his wife, Gemma Ehrlich, of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, son Justin Ehrlich of Ft. Meyers, FL, and grandchildren Gage Ehrlich and Emma Ehrlich of Ft. Meyers, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Irene Ehrlich and daughter Sarah Marcoux.

Funeral mass will be 10:00a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion, SD. Burial will follow in the Hooper City Cemetery, Hooper, NE. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 with a scripture service beginning at 7:00p.m. at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. For obituary and online condolences, visit hansenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
