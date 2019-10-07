Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Albert "Lee" Lehman

Albert "Lee" Lehman Obituary
Albert "Lee" Lehman

Sioux Falls - Albert "Lee" Lehman, 90, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Friday, October 4, 2019, at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Donna of Sioux Falls; son, Mitchell (Stephanie Ingram) Lehman of Garretson, SD; two sisters, Ruth Speth of Madison, WI and Joan Pederson of Hudson, SD; four grandchildren, Cody (Samantha Downs) Lehman, Morgan Lehman, Jeri (Kyle Kadinger) Light, and Keith Light; 10 great grandchildren, Harrison, Harper, Harlow, Liam, Kiana, Kya, Deshawn, Dehvion, Divonte, and Draxton.

He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Margaret (Buckley) Lehman; two daughters, Stephanie (Jerald) Light and Gina Pitre; four sisters, Mable, Augusta, June, and Delores; and two brothers, Theodore and Joseph "Bill" Lehman.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 7, 2019
