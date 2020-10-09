1/1
Aleida M. Meyerhoff
Aleida M. Meyerhoff

Sioux Falls - Aleida Marie Meyerhoff, 80, Sioux Falls, was received into the embrace of our Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020, after a brief stay at Dougherty Hospice House.

Visitation with family present will be 5-7pm, Monday, October 12, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Sioux Falls, SD. Funerals Services will begin at 10:30am, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, also at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow (12:45pm), at Evergreen Cemetery, George, IA.

She is survived by her children, Brenda (Doug) Medalen Sioux Falls, SD; Arla Schultz, Luverne, MN; daughter-in-law, Carol Meyerhoff, Sheldon IA, eight grandchildren; Lee (Amanda) Medalen, Sioux Falls, SD; Heather (Justin) Hanson, Sioux Falls, SD; Aaron (Mya) Van Der Stoep, Parker, SD; Adam (Shaelee) Van Der Stoep, Hamilton, MI; Amanda Schultz, Luverne, MN; Katie (Pat) Berger, Dakota Dunes, SD; Christie (Seth) Lloyd, Moville, IA; Karrie (Josh Rogers) Meyerhoff, Sioux City, IA; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Orvel (Karen) Dreesen, Ellsworth, MN, and a host of other family and friends.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com






Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
OCT
13
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
OCT
13
Burial
12:45 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
