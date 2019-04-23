Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Alex Cutler Obituary
Alex Cutler

Sioux Falls - Alex John Cutler, 27, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Friday, April 19 from complications due to diabetes. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24 also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to the Sanford Research Center for diabetes research. Additional obituary and online guestbook may be found at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Curt and Nancy Cutler of Sioux Falls; brother, Adam Cutler of Sioux Falls; sister, Anna (Aaron) Himrich of Idaho Falls, ID; niece, Mackenzie Himrich of Idaho Falls, ID; grandmother, Elizabeth Nelson of Arlington, SD; aunts, Kathy (Mahlon) Gray of Tulsa, OK and Julie (Craig) Seas of Arlington, SD; uncles, Dave (Jolene) Nelson of Rochester, MN, Steve Cutler of Sioux Falls, SD, Sherm (Nancy) Cutler of Claremont, SD, and Frank (Marsha) Cutler of Platte, SD; and many cousins and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 23, 2019
