Alice Bakker
Rock Valley, Iowa - Alice Bakker, 92, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, March 6, at Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley with Rev. J.J. Witvoet officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery of Rock Valley. Visitation, with the family present, will be held from 5:30-7:00 PM, Thursday, March 5, at Porter Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Netherlands Reformed Christian School. Condolences may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Alice is survived by her two brothers, Gerrit (Lois) Vande Stouwe of Rock Valley and Clarence (Faye) Vande Stouwe of Apple Valley, California; sisters-in-law, Margaret Vande Stouwe, Gertrude Vande Stouwe, Angeline (Gilbert) Hoogendoorn, Marie Bakker, all of Rock Valley, Leola Bakker of Hull, and Evelyn Bakker of Sioux Center, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020