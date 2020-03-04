Services
Porter Funeral Home
1704 15Th St
Rock Valley, IA 51247
(712) 476-2106
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
1704 15Th St
Rock Valley, IA 51247
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Porter Funeral Home
1704 15Th St
Rock Valley, IA 51247
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Bakker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Bakker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Bakker Obituary
Alice Bakker

Rock Valley, Iowa - Alice Bakker, 92, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, March 6, at Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley with Rev. J.J. Witvoet officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery of Rock Valley. Visitation, with the family present, will be held from 5:30-7:00 PM, Thursday, March 5, at Porter Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Netherlands Reformed Christian School. Condolences may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Alice is survived by her two brothers, Gerrit (Lois) Vande Stouwe of Rock Valley and Clarence (Faye) Vande Stouwe of Apple Valley, California; sisters-in-law, Margaret Vande Stouwe, Gertrude Vande Stouwe, Angeline (Gilbert) Hoogendoorn, Marie Bakker, all of Rock Valley, Leola Bakker of Hull, and Evelyn Bakker of Sioux Center, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -