1/1
Alice Burgers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Burgers

Sioux Falls - Alice Burgers, 101, of Sioux Falls formerly of Colton died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her home.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Faith Community Church, Colton. Service will be livestreamed on the Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page. Burial will be in the Colton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Monday at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel, Colton. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Grateful for having shared her life are children, Jim (Sharon) Burgers, Brandon; Cal (Glenda) Burgers, Lyndon, WA; Ruth (Ray) Bozung, Carl Junction, Mo; Dan (Michele) Burgers, Sioux Falls; a son in law, Warren Wissink, Ripon, CA; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren, a brother Melvin (Jan) Van Zanten; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Walter; daughter, Carole; two sisters, Jeanette Van Zanten and Nellie Burgers; two brothers, Dewey Van Zanten and J. W. Van Zanten and a great granddaughter, Avery Burgers.

www.minneahahfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved