Alice BurgersSioux Falls - Alice Burgers, 101, of Sioux Falls formerly of Colton died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her home.Funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Faith Community Church, Colton. Service will be livestreamed on the Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page. Burial will be in the Colton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Monday at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel, Colton. Masks are strongly encouraged.Grateful for having shared her life are children, Jim (Sharon) Burgers, Brandon; Cal (Glenda) Burgers, Lyndon, WA; Ruth (Ray) Bozung, Carl Junction, Mo; Dan (Michele) Burgers, Sioux Falls; a son in law, Warren Wissink, Ripon, CA; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren, a brother Melvin (Jan) Van Zanten; and many other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband Walter; daughter, Carole; two sisters, Jeanette Van Zanten and Nellie Burgers; two brothers, Dewey Van Zanten and J. W. Van Zanten and a great granddaughter, Avery Burgers.