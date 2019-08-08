Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Faith Temple Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Faith Temple Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Alice D. Gorter


1923 - 2019
Alice D. Gorter Obituary
Alice D. Gorter

Harrisburg, SD - Alice D. Gorter of Harrisburg, SD died August 1, 2019 at Centennial Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. Alice DeVries, daughter of John Devries and Minne (Harmelink) DeVries, was born February 12, 1923 on a farm near Rock Rapids, IA. She was raised on a farm and then married Lawrence N. Gorter on September 4, 1941, then came a short period of army base life with her husband. After his discharge, Alice and Lawrence continued farming together until 1965 when they moved to Sioux Falls, SD. Alice then became kitchen help at the VA Hospital rising to a supervisor position. Alice and Lawrence had 4 children, Norma Gorter, Dallas TX, Betty Mellon, Wentworth, SD, Judy Gorter, Harrisburg, SD, Larry N. Gorter, Sioux Falls SD; 5 grandchildren, Micheal Melloon and wife Connie, Wentworth, SD, Melanie Blok and husband Reverend Woodrow, Columbo, Sri Lanka, Michelle Thu and husband Mark, Howard, SD, Jess Gorter, Sioux Falls, SD, Amy Daniels and husband Aaron; 4 great-grandchildren, Megan Woodring and husband Rick, Shini Blok, Layton Daniels, Alainey Daniels; great-great-grandchildren, Drake Woodring, Tyler Woodring, Owen Woodring, Mason Woodring, Ruger Woodring. There will be a family directed visitation and life celebration at Faith Temple Church, 2121 W 33rd St., Sioux Falls, SD on August 12 from 5:30 pm til 7:30 pm, then a funeral service August 13, at 10:30 am at Faith Temple Church.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 8, 2019
