Alice E. Doscher
Sioux Falls - Alice Doscher, Sioux Falls, SD, passed away May 9, 2019, at Touchmark in Sioux Falls, with her family by her side. She was 102.
Alice Elizabeth Douglas was born March 30, 1917, in Willow Lake, SD, to Alice and W.G. Douglas. She graduated from Willow Lake High School in 1934, and married Alfred Spilde in August, 1934. Together they had four children, Bobbi (John) Liwski, Dick (Jan) Spilde, Jeanne (Max) Gonzenbach, and Mary (Mike) Welton; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
Alice lived in Willow Lake, Watertown, Pierre and for the past 12 years, resided at Touchmark in Sioux Falls, SD. Alfred died in 1964, and Alice married Lloyd Doscher in 1965.
Alice was an active member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ of Pierre, since 1949, where she was very active and sang in the choir for over 50 years. She was also a member of PEO for over 50 years. Alice loved to swim, and was a member of YMCA since 1983, where she served as an aquasize instructor for over 20 years.
Alice worked for the SD State Highway Department as an Administrative Assistant for 28 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; a sister; her husbands, and her son.
Blessed with a compassionate and out-going heart, Alice cherished people and the wonderful relationships she was blessed with throughout her life. She will always be remembered as a person who loved helping others.
Alice has donated her body to the USD School of Medicine.
Memorials may be directed to the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N Highland Ave, Pierre, SD 57501; or a local hospice organization of your choice.
Committal services will take place at a later date.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 12, 2019