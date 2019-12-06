Resources
Alice Engebretson Obituary
Sioux Falls - Alice M. Engebretson passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at her home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was 94.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Susan (Ed) Foster of Littleton, CO; sisters, Helen Lewin of Hartford, SD and Onalee (Robert) Exon of Topeka, KS; brother-in-law, Robert Bures of Wagner, SD; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service 1:00 pm Monday, December 9, 2019 with visitation one hour prior to service in Christ the Victor Chapel at First Lutheran Church, 327 S. Dakota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD. Private interment at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Hartford, SD.

Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
