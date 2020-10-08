Alice Gillette
Sioux Falls - Alice Gillette, 80, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away on October 6, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 12, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 11 also at the funeral home. The family requests that all attendees wear a mask and practice distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to the Sanford Children's Hospital. Additional obituary information, online guestbook, and service live stream link will be available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Stan (Lou) Gillette, Debbie McIntire, Mary Letsche all of Sioux Falls; Brett Gillette of Harrisburg, and Candy (Kevin) Eide of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Joshua (Laura Wilson) Gillette of Brunswick, GA, Jessica Gillette Constant of Victoria, MN, April (James Niehaus) Gillette of Baltic, Jennifer (Jake) Marthaler of Woodville, WI, Bobbi Jo (Ned) Horsted of Sioux Falls, Tony (Caleb) McNear-Gillette of Sioux Falls, Tasha (Israel) Coelho of Saratoga Springs, NY, Gerald (Katrina) Letsche of Great Falls, MT, Nicole Eide of Sioux Falls, and best friend and granddaughter Aly Eide; step grandchildren, Anthony (Kristen) Blaine of Hartford, SD and Andrea (James) Blaine Boatwright of Omaha, NE; 17 great grandchildren; and 4 step great grandchildren; sister, Evelyn; brothers-in-law, Donnie Schliemann of Sioux Falls and Jack Sellers of DuBois, PA; sister-in-law, Mary Harkema of Sioux Falls; numerous nephews and nieces; and special neighbors, Mark and Tammy Neuroth and Dan and Jean Wise.