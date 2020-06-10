Alice Helen Mikkelson
1933 - 2020
Alice Helen Mikkelson

Sioux Falls - Alice Mikkelson, 87, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Monday, June 8, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society-Canton, SD. She was born March 31, 1933 to Leonhart and Leona (Mouchet) Gramberg in Waubay, SD. She married James "Jim" Mikkelson, September 7, 1953 in Waubay, SD. They lived in various towns across South Dakota, settling in Sioux Falls in 1962.

Alice is lovingly remembered by her sister: Leonora Myers of Aiken, SC; seven children: Catherine (Daniel) Heinemann of Canton, SD, Linda (Robert) Gries of La Vista, NE, Jean (Gary) Hindt of Concord, CA, Nancy (Craig) Troeger of Van Buren, ME, Michael Mikkelson of Martinez, CA, Jerry Mikkelson, William (Katherine) Mikkelson of Harrison, AR; fifteen grandchildren: Ryan (Kate) Hindt, Jamie Heinemann, Brandon (Ashley) Gries, April (Ryan) Walters, John (Larissa) Heinemann, Michael (Melissa) Mikkelson Jr., A.J. Gries, Kendra Mikkelson, Kessara Mikkelson, Matthew Heinemann, Jessica Mikkelson, Jennifer Mikkelson, Mitchell Mikkelson, Joahna (Will) Benson; Jeran Mikkelson; eight great-grandchildren: Stephen Troutman, Keyan Mikkelson, Clay Hindt, Nolan Hindt, Colton Mikkelson, Dylan Benson, Sloane Heinemann, Isabel Benson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 49 years, Jim, and infant daughter Cynthia.

Visitation will be at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Friday, June 12, 5:00 - 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Michael Catholic Church, Saturday, June 13 at 11:00 AM. St. Michael Church requests that masks are worn. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.

Since Alice lived with Parkinson's Disease for more than 37 years, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Parkinson Association of South Dakota (www.southdakotaparkinson.org) or the University of Miami Brain Endowment Bank (www.miamibrainbank.org).




Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
