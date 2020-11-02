Alice McDowellSioux Falls - Alice McDowell, 91, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.Alice Elizabeth Lindner was born May 18, 1929 in Watertown, South Dakota to Henry and Annie (Jungers) Lindner. She attended Catholic and Public Schools, and graduated from Watertown Senior High School in 1947.On May 29, 1948 Alice was united in marriage to James W. McDowell in Webster, South Dakota. Alice worked for SPS (Sears) Credit as a supervisor for 32 years. She retired in March of 1999.Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Lois (Terry) Helgerson, Dennis (Shelly) McDowell and Lori (Jim) Viereck all of Sioux Falls; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, LaVonne Lindner of Watertown, SD; and brother James Lindner.She is preceded in death by her Parents; husband, Jim; sister, Lila Martin; and infant brother, Jerome.Funeral Mass 10:30 am Friday, November 6, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish, 3601 E. Dudley Lane, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm with wake service beginning at 6:30 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home - downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls. Interment St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Sioux Falls.