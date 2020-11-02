1/1
Alice McDowell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice McDowell

Sioux Falls - Alice McDowell, 91, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Alice Elizabeth Lindner was born May 18, 1929 in Watertown, South Dakota to Henry and Annie (Jungers) Lindner. She attended Catholic and Public Schools, and graduated from Watertown Senior High School in 1947.

On May 29, 1948 Alice was united in marriage to James W. McDowell in Webster, South Dakota. Alice worked for SPS (Sears) Credit as a supervisor for 32 years. She retired in March of 1999.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Lois (Terry) Helgerson, Dennis (Shelly) McDowell and Lori (Jim) Viereck all of Sioux Falls; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, LaVonne Lindner of Watertown, SD; and brother James Lindner.

She is preceded in death by her Parents; husband, Jim; sister, Lila Martin; and infant brother, Jerome.

Funeral Mass 10:30 am Friday, November 6, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish, 3601 E. Dudley Lane, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm with wake service beginning at 6:30 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home - downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls. Interment St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Sioux Falls.

www.MillerFH.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home - Downtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved