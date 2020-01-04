Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Alice Sturzenbecher Obituary
Alice Sturzenbecher

Sioux Falls - Alice Sturzenbecher, 82, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Grateful for having shared her life are her sons Patrick McKnight and his wife Dara, Colman, SD, Richard Seater, MO; brother Kenneth Bevers and his wife Judy, Yankton, SD; three grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery in Watertown, SD.

Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
