Porter Funeral Home
1704 15Th St
Rock Valley, IA 51247
(712) 476-2106
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
1704 15Th St
Rock Valley, IA 51247
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Faith Reformed Church
Rock Valley, SD
Alida VanEngen Obituary
Alida Van Engen

Rock Valley, Iowa - Alida Van Engen, 87, of Rock Valley, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Faith Reformed Church in Rock Valley with Rev. Mike Molenaar officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com. The funeral service will be livestreamed, see the church website at faithrv.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 5, 2019
