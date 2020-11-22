Allan Burton Hepner
Monroe - Al Hepner, 78 died Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 2:00pm Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Calvary Reformed Church, Monroe, SD with burial with military honors at the Monroe Cemetery. Due to Covid 19, the family request that guest wear a mask and practice social distancing to celebrate Al's life. The family invites the public to listen to the funeral service on Saturday locally on 87.9 FM radio or watch at http://fb.me/CalvaryReformedMonroe
. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Sue; 3 children, Chad (Kristine) Christiansen, Jarrod (Jeanna) Christiansen and Nicol (Thad) Mooney; 7 grandchildren; 3 brothers; 4 sisters; and 2 sisters in law.
Al liked to be comfortable and hated to dress up after years of white shirts and ties at Citi Bank, he request everyone dress in jeans and a favorite shirt. He is being buried in his jeans and most favorite red/black buffalo plaid shirt.
In lieu of flowers memorials maybe directed your local Humane Society/Animal Rescue or charity of your choice
