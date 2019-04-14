Services
Walter's Funeral Home
553 S Juniper St
Freeman, SD 57029
(605) 925-4259
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Family Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Allen Hofer Obituary
Allen Hofer

Freeman - Allen Hofer, 77, of Freeman, passed away on April 11th at the Freeman Hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Thursday April 18th at Faith Family Church of Sioux Falls. Visitation will be Wednesday April 17th from 5-7pm at the Walter's Funeral Home in Freeman.

Allen is survived by his wife Linda of Freeman, daughters; Corrine Eich of Freeman and Connie (Walter) Jacobs of Sioux Falls, a grandson George Eich of Salem, 1 brother and 3 sisters.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 14, 2019
