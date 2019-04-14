|
|
Allen Hofer
Freeman - Allen Hofer, 77, of Freeman, passed away on April 11th at the Freeman Hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Thursday April 18th at Faith Family Church of Sioux Falls. Visitation will be Wednesday April 17th from 5-7pm at the Walter's Funeral Home in Freeman.
Allen is survived by his wife Linda of Freeman, daughters; Corrine Eich of Freeman and Connie (Walter) Jacobs of Sioux Falls, a grandson George Eich of Salem, 1 brother and 3 sisters.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 14, 2019