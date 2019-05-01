|
|
The Reverend Allen L. Lewis, 77, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital.
Memorial Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 3:00 - 5:00 pm Sunday, May 5, at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., with a Public Masonic Service beginning at 5:00 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial service will be at 11:00 am Monday, May 6, at Calvary Episcopal Cathedral, 500 S. Main Ave. with private family interment at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Additional obituary forthcoming.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 1, 2019