Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Episcopal Cathedral
500 S. Main Ave
View Map
Resources
The Reverend Allen Lewis Obituary
The Reverend Allen L. Lewis, 77, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital.

Memorial Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 3:00 - 5:00 pm Sunday, May 5, at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., with a Public Masonic Service beginning at 5:00 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial service will be at 11:00 am Monday, May 6, at Calvary Episcopal Cathedral, 500 S. Main Ave. with private family interment at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Additional obituary forthcoming.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 1, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
