Services
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Allen Tuffs Obituary
Allen Tuffs

Garretson - Allen Fred Tuffs, of Garretson, SD, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was 74.

Al was born on May 26, 1945 to Fred and Josephine (Larson) Tuffs. He was born and raised in Olivet, South Dakota. As a child, he received his first guitar and self-taught how to play by listening to the radio. In 1968 he started his own band The Night Raiders which has continued on to this day. Music has been truly his greatest passion his entire life, and he showed that when he performed. He was a human jukebox and had a gift of connecting with his audience. His talent was recognized by being inducted to the Legends of Dakota Country Music as well as the South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame.

With his first marriage, Al became a loving father to his son, Vance and later acquired three other sons, Steve, Tom and Nolan. On April 14, 2001 Al was united in marriage to Gloria Keep at Zion Lutheran Church in Garretson, South Dakota.

He enjoyed spending time with family and visiting with friends, especially meeting up for coffee on Saturdays. He always liked looking at the bright side of life, and even when he was not feeling well, maintained a steady smile on his face and a hearty welcome to those coming to visit.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Gloria; sons, Vance (Mindi) Tuffs, Steve (Megan) Somerville, Tom Somerville and Nolan Clark (Kevin Lawrence); 9 cherished grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; and many other honorable neighborhood kids that called him grandpa.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Josephine; brothers, Melvin and Marvin Tuffs; and sister, Pat Shepard.

Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm Monday, September 2, 2019 at Miller Southside Chapel. Funeral service 10:00 am Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls. Interment Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Artesian, SD.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019
