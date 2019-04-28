|
|
Allen Van Raalte
Sioux Falls - Allen Van Raalte, passed away Thursday April 25, 2019 at his home in Sioux Falls, with his family present. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday April 30, at First Evangelical Free Church, 2601 W. 69th Street in Sioux Falls. Private family burial will be at the Hillside Cemetery in Lester, IA. A public memorial service will begin at 11:00 am Wednesday at the church, with a fellowship meal to follow. Memorials may be directed to Answers in Genesis or the Union Gospel Mission.
Allen James Van Raalte was born to William and Alice (Veldkamp) on September 12, 1942. He grew up on "The Home Place" near Larchwood, IA. Three years later, he was joined by sister Sharon. He attended school in Lester, IA until his senior year, when he attended and graduated from West Lyon School in Larchwood. During these years, he worked with his family on the farm, learning the basics of raising hogs and field work. Some of his first memories included raking hay with horses. He made public profession of his Christian faith at the Rock Rapids American Reformed Church. He was certain of his calling as a grain and pork producer and continued working with his dad after high school. His dad was a meticulous farmer and Allen followed in his footsteps. A year after graduation, he gave Mary De Boer a ride home from roller skating at Dutchman's Night in Rock Rapids. After dating several years, a foundation for committed love was formed, culminating in their marriage on April 3, 1964.
Allen raised hogs from farrow to finish in the conventional style, with supportive help from his wife and their children. He often hired long term help, who became like family. He set high standards in farming and worked tirelessly to keep these standards. Allen also served on many boards and committees throughout his life. When he approached retirement, Allen worked several years part time, first at Pace Manufacturing in Brandon and then delivering pharmaceuticals for Omnicare of South Dakota. Following retirement, Allen and Mary moved to Sioux Falls and their daughter, Brenda and her husband, Jeff moved to the farm as fourth generation farmers.
Allen was a firm believer in the inerrancy of Scripture. He particularly had a strong conviction of God as the Creator and Sustainer of our universe. He participated in many Bible studies, most recently with a men's group and Bible Study Fellowship. Allen enjoyed flowers and yard work all his life, and in retirement was able to spend more time nurturing his yard and sharing his beautiful calla lilies with family and friends. Travelling was a passion for Allen. He and Mary saw all 50 states and he was privileged to have visited 22 countries, including Mongolia and Japan.
Allen and Mary were blessed with three daughters and a son. Joan and Lance Rensch of Sioux Falls, and their five children: Alexcia Rensch and son Kyden of Yakima, WA, Dylan and fiancée Stephanie Fabijanic of Sioux Falls, Ariel Schibilla and husband Andrew of Hopkins, MN, Lana Rensch of Colorado Springs, CO and Breanna Rensch of Sioux Falls; Anne and John Mulholland Jr of Gering, NE and their three children: Katie and Joel Miller and two sons Greyson and Owen of East Palestine, OH, Nathan and Breanna Mulholland of Oklahoma City, OK and John Mulholland III and friend Chloe of Gering, NE; Brenda and Jeff Zylstra and their four children: Kendal, Johanna, Luke and Lydia of Larchwood; and Donald and Bethany Van Raalte and their five children: Noah, Sam, Susanna, Rosemary and Simon of Sioux Falls. Allen was preceded in death by his parents.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 28, 2019