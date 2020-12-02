1/1
Almeda Cramer
1928 - 2020
Almeda Cramer

Brandon - Mrs. Almeda May Cramer nee Russell passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Clark, and her first born son, C Russell. Almeda leaves behind her son Mark, and daughters Candice and Krystine, grandchildren Sean Cramer, Elaine Marion, Amy Cramer Toth, Janae Grunow, Aaron and Lucas Scheibe. In addition, she has 13 great grandchildren, and the pride of her last year, one great great grandson.

A viewing will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm, with memory sharing beginning at 6pm. This will be held at Minnehaha Funeral Home in Garretson, SD. Funeral services will take place at Spirit of Truth church in Brandon, SD on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 1pm, with coffee and fellowship hour following. Almeda will be interred next to Clark at Colman Cemetery following the fellowship. The service will be live streamed on the church YouTube Page as well as Minnehaha Funeral Home Facebook Page.

minnehahafuneralhome.com




Published in Argus Leader from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Garretson
DEC
6
Service
06:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Garretson
DEC
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Spirit of Truth Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Garretson
101 South Leslie Drive
Garretson, SD 57030
(605) 594-3700
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 2, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ingrid Briggle
