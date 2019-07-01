|
Aloha D. Burnham
Sioux Falls - Aloha Dorothy Burnham said a big hello coming in to this world and has now said her last goodbye.
She is survived by her sister, Ardis (Dennis) Ferguson; her children, Alhan Burnham (Karan Domina), Ross Burnham, Darcy (Keith) Heidebrecht, Bruce Burnham (Gina Terrell), Wade Burnham, Fay Burnham (Cynthia Moore); sisters-in-law, Donna (Chuck) and Sandy (Dave) along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Aloha was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elsie Wildfeuer: her husband, Gerald (Jerry); and three brothers, Fredrick, Arvin and Alden Wildfeuer.
Memorial services will begin 2:30 pm Monday at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 1, 2019