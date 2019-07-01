Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aloha Burnham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aloha D. Burnham


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aloha D. Burnham Obituary
Aloha D. Burnham

Sioux Falls - Aloha Dorothy Burnham said a big hello coming in to this world and has now said her last goodbye.

She is survived by her sister, Ardis (Dennis) Ferguson; her children, Alhan Burnham (Karan Domina), Ross Burnham, Darcy (Keith) Heidebrecht, Bruce Burnham (Gina Terrell), Wade Burnham, Fay Burnham (Cynthia Moore); sisters-in-law, Donna (Chuck) and Sandy (Dave) along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Aloha was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elsie Wildfeuer: her husband, Gerald (Jerry); and three brothers, Fredrick, Arvin and Alden Wildfeuer.

Memorial services will begin 2:30 pm Monday at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now