Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Parkston, SD
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Parkston, SD
1930 - 2019
Alois George Laber Obituary
Alois George Laber

Parkston - Alois George Laber, 89, went to his heavenly home Friday, September 6 at Avera St. Benedict Health Center in Parkston. Funeral mass will be Friday, September 13 at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Visitation will be Thursday, September 12 from 5 to 7 pm with a 6:30 pm prayer service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.

Grateful to have shared his life are his son, Bart (Lisa) Laber of Delmont; a daughter, Amy (Jeff) Jones of Yankton; 5 grandchildren: Gabe (Kristi) Laber of Brandon; Kassandra (Luke) Youmans of Yankton; Riley (Kayleesue) Laber of Hillsboro, OH; Alena (Chad) Pinkelman of Vermillion and Seth (Darcy) Jones of Rogers, MN; 11 great-grandchildren and 2 sisters: Victoria Hohn of Sioux Falls, and Selma Weber of Dimock.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 8, 2019
