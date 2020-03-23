|
Alvera A. Muchow
Sioux Falls - Alvera A. Muchow, Sioux Falls, SD, passed away at Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown, SD on March 21, 2020. She was 92.
Alvera was born in Sioux Falls, SD on May 25, 1927, to William and Hedwig (Freeze) Haak. From 1934 to 1990, she lived in rural Sioux Falls. Alvera married Robert Muchow on June 4, 1944.
Alvera worked for Sunshine Foods for 29 years, retiring in 1990. After retirement, she worked as a bailiff at the Minnehaha County Courthouse, for 14 years.
She spent many hours at Active Generations where she enjoyed seeing old friends and making new ones! She was also active with Peace Lutheran Church.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Bonnie (Rich) Puthoff, Watertown, SD; granddaughters, Nancy and Bill Paasch, Lincoln, NE, and Beth and Travis Alvine of Fargo, ND; great-grandchildren, Zach, Cody, and Emma of Lincoln and Luke of Fargo. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; two brothers, Harry and Walter; and sister-in-law, Eva Haak.
Memorials may be directed to the Center for Active Generations and condolences may be mailed to the family in care of Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD, 57104.
Funeral Services will be private for family only. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020