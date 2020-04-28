|
|
Alvin Bernie Stubbe
Alvin Bernie Stubbe, son of Ben and Anna (Schwartman) Stubbe, was born on December 16, 1933 on a farm near Canistota, South Dakota. Alvin was baptized and confirmed at the First Reformed Church in Monroe, South Dakota. The family moved to a farm place near Monroe, where Alvin attended Monroe Country School until the 8th grade. He then helped his father Ben on the farm. Alvin was united in marriage to Elaine McMartin on January 23, 1953 in Canistota. They lived on various farms in the South Dakota area, before moving to Jackson in 1969, farming for Charlie Johnson. Alvin was blessed with eight children. He worked at Glasstite in Dunnell for 12 years, a VFW volunteer at the Jackson Speedway for 5 years and was the manager/caretaker at Riverside Cemetery in Jackson for 20 years. Alvin was also very involved in the local AA, where he attended regular meetings, was a sponsor and a spokesperson. Alvin was admitted into the Good Samaritan Society in Jackson in February, where he passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 86 years, 4 months and 8 days.
Alvin was a hardworking, caring, and outgoing gentleman. He enjoyed attending the Chuckwagon races at the Jackson and Spencer fairs, along with sprint car races at Jackson, Knoxville and the Nationals. Alvin's fondest memory at the Jackson races was bringing a driver back to the pits after going through the barn roof. Alvin was fisherman and pheasant hunter. He took the occasional road trip to different casinos. In his down time, you would find Alvin sitting in his easy chair watching westerns, especially John Wayne. Alvin thrived on spending time with his family and friends at picnics and during the holidays. He cherished each and every moment he spent with his grandchildren. Family and friends of Alvin will have memories to cherish for a lifetime.
Alvin is survived by his sons: Bernie (Jan) Stubbe of Jackson, Ron Stubbe of Walnut Grove and David (Laura) Stubbe of Jackson; his daughters: Donna (Doug) Peters of Sherburn, Alice (Jim) Casper of Orlando, Deb (John) Cornell of Canby and Diann (Gregg) Johnson of Plymoth; sisters: Ione Haddican of Marion and Arlene Helgager of Marion; 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; special friend Nina and her family.
Alvin is preceded in death by his parents Ben and Anna; daughter Denise; brothers Marvin and Vern; 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Blessed be the memories of Alvin Bernie Stubbe.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020