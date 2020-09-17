Alvin Bystrom
Beresford - Alvin August Bystrom, age 76, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Sanford Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. He is survived by his sister, Gloria Kribell of Beresford; nephews, Jeff (Debbie) Kribell, Brandon, SD, Jim (Connie) Kribell, Beresford, SD, Jere (Andrea) Kribell, Lennox, SD, Dan (Paula) Kribell, Bellevue, NE, Tom Kribell, Nevada, IA, and Rob (DeAnne) Kribell, Beresford, SD; his niece's spouse, Craig Caruthers, Yankton, SD; an uncle, Lloyd Peterson, and many great-nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be 11:30AM Sat., Sept. 19, 2020 at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford with visitation one hour prior to the service. The family requests memorials to Dalesburg Lutheran Church, 30595 University Rd., Vermillion, SD 57069-6507. wassfuneralhome.com