Alyce Krause
Sioux Falls - Alyce Elizabeth Krause passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Alyce was 91.
Alyce Elizabeth was born on February 16, 1928 to Henry and Nellie (Erkelens) Van Regenmorter in Pipestone, Minnesota. She graduated from Worthington High School in 1946.
Following graduation, Alyce moved to Sioux Falls and married Eugene R. Cummings. The couple became loving parents to their six children, Loren, Linda, Laurie, Les, Lana and Andi. Alyce continued her education in business at Nettleton College in Sioux Falls. On May 17, 1973 Alyce was united in marriage to John Krause in Sioux Falls.
Alyce was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed attending bible study, water aerobics and playing cards with friends and family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Faith and family were truly her greatest passions.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Loren (Laura Pliego) Cummings of Phoenix, AZ, Linda Aschmeller of Sioux Falls, Laurie (Greg Czaplinski) Niedert of Wayne, NJ, Les (Candice) Cummings of Sioux Falls, Lana (Gary Van Regenmorter) Semelsberger of Sioux Falls and Andi (Ron Edmondson) Hall of Sarasota, FL; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Donald (Pat) Van Regenmorter; and best friends, Carolynn Walz, Dale Stoll family and Dale Bain.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Peter, Cob, Leonard and Ronnie Van Regenmorter; sisters, Mary Osterkamp and Jane Poppen; and her husbands, Eugene Cummings and John Krause.
Memorials may be directed to Sioux Falls Cares - www.siouxfallscares.org/donate.
Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, February 14, 2020 at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls. Funeral service 11:00 am Saturday, February 15, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 2300 S. West Ave. Interment Hills of Rest Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020