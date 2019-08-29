Services
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Church at the Gate
6820 W. 26th St.
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Church at the Gate
6820 W. 26th St.
Sioux Falls, SD
Alyssa "Aly" Skogen


1979 - 2019
Alyssa "Aly" Skogen Obituary
Alyssa "Aly" Skogen

Sioux Falls -

On Saturday, August 24, 2019, Alyssa (Aly) Skogen, loving wife to Nathaniel Skogen, stepmom to three children, and grandmother to three grandchildren, passed away at the age of 39, as a result of an accident.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Church at the Gate (6820 W. 26t St., Sioux Falls) with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Hartford.

Family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the Alyssa B. Skogen Memorial Fund. The proceeds will be used to assist needy children attending the Leif Erickson Day Camp in Sioux Falls where Aly worked.

Alyssa will be deeply missed by her husband, Nate Skogen; three stepsons, Paul, Gavin and Kadin; three grandchildren, Leo, Joclyn and Presley; parents, Keith and Dolores Olsen; three siblings, Paul (Tessa) Olsen, Jolynn (Jerran) Neve, Luke (Jennifer) Olsen; seventeen nieces and nephews; and parents-in-law, Daniel and Susan Skogen.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 29, 2019
