|
|
Amanda Elizabeth Sprenkle
Sioux Falls - Amanda E. Sprenkle, age 41, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center after a courageous fight against colon cancer. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Central Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Family Present Visitation will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls where the family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00-7:00 PM with a Prayer Service beginning at 7:00 PM.
Grateful for sharing her life are her husband, Eric Sprenkle of Sioux Falls; their three boys, Nate, Zach, and Noah; her parents, Prentice and Susan Weaver of Sioux Falls; brother, Kyle Weaver of Rapid City; mother and father-in-law, Randy and Bev Sprenkle of Sioux Falls; sister-in-law, Jennifer Terveen and her husband, Jordan of Tea and their children, Nola and Gus Terveen; grandmother, Jeanette Sprenkle of Winner; her aunts, Lois Sivage and her husband, VRay of Pierre, Connie Pierce and her husband, Jeff of Pierre; uncle, Ron Baumgart and his wife, Shellie of Pierre; great-aunt, Deloris Baumgart of Pierre; uncle, Norm Weaver and his wife, Joann of Pierre; aunt, Glenna Etheridge and her husband, Bo of St. Louis, MO; uncle, Michael Weaver of Pierre; aunt, Dee Larson and her husband, Dale of Sioux Falls; uncles, DuWayne Janak of Gregory, Ron Sprenkle and his wife, Mary of Winner, great-aunt, Mildene Turpin of Bakersfield, CA; numerous cousins; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Amanda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wayne and Elizabeth Baumgart, Marj and Lyle Hedman; great-uncle Gordon Baumgart; uncle, Roger Weaver; grandparents, Alvina Weaver and Charles Weaver; grandparents, Joe and Bert Janak; grandpa, Jim Sprenkle; and uncle, Brent Janak.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 29, 2019