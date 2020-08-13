1/1
Amanda Letsche
Amanda Letsche

Sioux Falls - Amanda Mary Letsche, 37, died on August 11, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at 1:30 PM on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Nom Nom Gardens, 27058 Southeastern Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57108.

Grateful for having shared her life are three daughters, Emma, Hannah and Seattle; mother, Mary Letshe; father, Gerald Letsche Sr.; grandmother, Alice Gillette, siblings, Corwin (Donna) Letsche, Troy (Bonnie) Letsche, Brenda Mailloux, Dawn (Mike) Fritz, Gerald (Katrina) Letsche Jr., and April (James Niehaus) Gillette; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.






Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Nom Nom Gardens
