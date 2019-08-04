Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Amenie L. Hazen


1935 - 2019
Amenie L. Hazen Obituary
Amenie L. Hazen

Sioux Falls - Amenie L. Hazen, 83, of Sioux Falls, died Thur., Aug. 1, 2019 at Good Samaritan Village. Private services will be held.

Survivors include 4 children, Jesse Lopez, Jason (Terri) Lopez and Robin (Greg) Vostad, all of Sioux Falls, Harold Dean (Meghan) Hazen, Urbana, IL; 2 step-sons, Dennis (Gayle) Hazen and Daniel (Margaret) Hazen, both of San Jose, CA; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 10 brothers and sisters. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 4, 2019
