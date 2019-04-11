|
Amy Falk
Sioux Falls - Amy Falk, 95, of Sioux Falls formerly of Sherman passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at Avera Prince of Peace.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM Monday, April 15, 2019 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Luverne, MN.
Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Larry (Susan) Falk, grandchildren, Tonia (Jay) Hackett, Michael Falk, Daniel (Andrea) Falk, Robert "Rob" Falk, and Peter "Pete" Falk, great grandchildren, Sierra Falk, Charlie, Audrey, and Calvin Hackett, and Charlotte Falk.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, her son, Lyle, her siblings, Phyllis Johnson, Shirley Culver, Donna Mae Bartimo, and Warren "Bud" Bock.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 11, 2019