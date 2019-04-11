Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Garretson
101 South Leslie Drive PO Box 368
Garretson, SD 57030
(605) 594-3700
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Amy Falk Obituary
Amy Falk

Sioux Falls - Amy Falk, 95, of Sioux Falls formerly of Sherman passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at Avera Prince of Peace.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM Monday, April 15, 2019 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Luverne, MN.

Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Larry (Susan) Falk, grandchildren, Tonia (Jay) Hackett, Michael Falk, Daniel (Andrea) Falk, Robert "Rob" Falk, and Peter "Pete" Falk, great grandchildren, Sierra Falk, Charlie, Audrey, and Calvin Hackett, and Charlotte Falk.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, her son, Lyle, her siblings, Phyllis Johnson, Shirley Culver, Donna Mae Bartimo, and Warren "Bud" Bock.

minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 11, 2019
