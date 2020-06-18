Andrew Douglas Duncan
Mesa, AZ - Andrew Douglas Duncan, 58, of Mesa died June 18, 2020, at The Citadel Assisted Living Facility in Mesa of complications from pneumonia and kidney failure.
Andrew was born Jan. 18, 1962, in Sioux Falls. He graduated in 1980 from Washington High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Arizona State University. He married Vee Castro in 1984. They lived in the Phoenix area and had two children, Erica and Matthew.
Andrew served 33 years with the Air National Guard, reaching the rank of master sergeant, and 23 years with the Gilbert, Ariz., Police Department, reaching the rank of sergeant. He retired from both the Air National Guard and Gilbert Police Department in 2016.
Andrew is survived by his mother, Patti Duncan, of Mesa; daughter, Erica Duncan, and son, Matthew Duncan, both of Gilbert; former wife, Vee Castro, of Mesa; former mother-in-law, Edna Castro, of Tempe, Ariz.; brother, Pat, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Noel Duncan; sisters Heather Weaver and Moira Duncan; and former father-in-law, Frank Castro.
Accu-Care Cremation and Funerals is handling arrangements. Burial and a memorial will be held at a later date at the VA Cemetery in Prescott, Ariz. The family also might hold a gathering at a later date to celebrate Andrew's life.
Andrew requested that any donations in his honor be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.