Andrew Erickson Jr.



Loveland - Andrew Ardell Erickson, Jr. Died Aug. 20, 2020 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO after a battle with a long illness. Andy was born in Huron, SD on March 18, 1967 to Andrew and Patricia Erickson. He attended school in Huron, SD; Morgan Hills, CA; and Plankinton, SD. He was known as a welder most of his life. He was known affectionately as GuyGuy to his family and CFWB to most of his friends. His love for his family and friends was fierce. He lived hard, loved hard, and he died hard. He will be missed by many. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Shirley Reineke, Fred and Dorothy Baum, and his mother, Patricia. He is survived by his wife, Kitsey, father, Andrew Erickson Sr., his brothers and sisters, Lorilee Tandy, Shelly Erickson Vanderhule (Craig), Nichola Nichols (Craig), Josh Smidt (Allison), and Shayne Erickson; children, Joshua (Karen), Savannah, Sierra, Andrew, and Caleb; grandchildren, Avery, Lillith, Rayven, Damien, Adelaide, and Luna; and several Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of his life will be held 11 AM to 4 PM Sunday, September 27th at the Lakota Events Hall, 46954 272nd St., Tea, SD 57064. Cards and condolences may be sent to 1197 N. Wilson Ave. #105, Loveland, CO 80537.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store