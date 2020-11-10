Andrew Hoelker
Sioux Falls - Andrew "Andy" David Hoelker, 40, died on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 5- 7 PM. Andrew's memorial service will be available to view online on Friday beginning at 9:55 AM. Please go to www.georgeboom.com
for a more complete obituary and a link to this event. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Good Samaritan Prairie Creek.
Grateful for having shared his life are his parents, Brian and Kristie Hoelker, Sioux Falls, SD; sister, Bobbie Jo Leggett and her husband, Tony, Sioux Falls, SD; two nieces, Annalee Leggett and Hollie Leggett; one nephew, Elijah "Eli" John-Andrew Leggett; grandmother, Betty Hoelker, Chandler, AZ; and a host of other relatives and friends. Andrew was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joe Hoelker; and grandparents, Robert and Clara Johnson.