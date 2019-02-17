|
|
Andrew Kappes
Sioux Falls - Andrew Jerome Kappes was born February 4, 1981 at McKennan Hospital and died February 16, 2019 at McKennan Hospital with his family by his side. He was 38.
He lived at home with his parents and siblings for 15 years, then moved to Children's Care (LifeScape) where he loved to swim and ride his tricycle. At age 21 he moved to DakotAbilities. The people who lived and worked with him became his family, too. He was a happy guy who loved to see things move, and enjoyed fans, balloons, frisbees, garage doors, rides around the mall and vanilla shakes.
Grateful for having shared his life are his parents, Jerome and Nina Kappes; sister, Katie (Jeff) Fitzkappes; brother, John Kappes; nieces, Nina, Junia and Ava Fitzkappes; nephew, Simon Fitzkappes; and grandparents, Arvid and Genevieve Holsing of Wecota, SD. He is loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Andy was preceded in death by his grandparents Ray and Freda Kappes.
Family requests memorials made be directed to DakotaAbilities and Avera McKennan Hospital. In place of flowers, the family requests balloons.
Funeral Mass will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1501 West 26th St, Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Monday, February 18, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 17, 2019