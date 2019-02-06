|
Andrew "Andy" Mack
Sioux Falls - Andrew Paul Mack, 79, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on February 3rd from complications related to heart disease.
Known as "Andy", he was born on November 24, 1939 in Redford Township of Detroit, Michigan where he lived until he was 18. He then served with the United States Marine Corps and was stationed in Santa Ana, California, where he met Carol (Kolbeck) Mack, his wife of 55 years. They settled in Sioux Falls where they raised their five children.
Andy worked in telecommunications for over 30 years with Northwestern Bell, AT&T, and NCR. He continued to work into retirement as a courier for Hy-Vee and Avera Health.
Andy was an only child who married into a family of 11 siblings. He was a very devoted husband and father who loved to spend time with his family attending school events, games and vacations with his children, grandchildren, and his extended family. His smile, positive spirit and enthusiasm for life will be dearly missed. Nothing was more important to Andy than his family and his faith.
Andy is survived by his wife Carol, his 5 children, daughters, Tina (Dean) Brush, Lisa (Carlos) Cruz, Paula (John) Lubeck, and sons, Jim (Lexa) Mack and Luke (Erin) Mack. 11 grandchildren, Trevor (Brush), Ashley (Cruz), Clara & Adeline (Mack), Emma, Elizabeth, Elaina & Edward (Lubeck), and Hudson, Boston, and Crosby (Mack). Many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents, George & Elizabeth Mack and mother and father in-law, Joseph & Clara Kolbeck.
Visitation will be at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD on Thursday February 7th, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00PM with family present. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church on Friday February 8th, 2019 at 10:00AM with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery. The family wishes that memorials be directed to the Sioux Falls Catholic Schools for tuition assistance, 3100 W. 41st, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 6, 2019