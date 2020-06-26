Angela Armstrong
Angela Armstrong

Sioux Falls - Angela Armstrong was born in Marshalltown, Iowa on April 16, 1975 and passed away in Sioux Falls on June 23, 2020.

She was a very loving mother, close friend who was a selfless, hardworking person who touched the lives of many with her warm heart and smile.

Grateful for having shared her life are: her three children, Alec, Keaton, and Mckenna and her mother Deb Liening.

A memorial service will be held at a later date for Angela. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.




Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
