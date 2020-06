Angela ArmstrongSioux Falls - Angela Armstrong was born in Marshalltown, Iowa on April 16, 1975 and passed away in Sioux Falls on June 23, 2020.She was a very loving mother, close friend who was a selfless, hardworking person who touched the lives of many with her warm heart and smile.Grateful for having shared her life are: her three children, Alec, Keaton, and Mckenna and her mother Deb Liening.A memorial service will be held at a later date for Angela. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com