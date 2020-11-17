1/1
Angela (Austin) Ray
Angela (Austin) Ray

Colton, SD - Angela Kay Austin was born July 3, 1977 in Dell Rapids, South Dakota. Angela K. Ray passed away October 24, 2020 in Collinsville, Oklahoma.

Funeral services were held at 3:00 PM Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Reynolds and Sons Funeral Service in Collinsville, OK. Family directed memorial service will begin 10:00 AM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Taopi Hall in Colton, SD. Burial will be in Minnehaha Cemetery, rural Colton, SD. MASKS AND SOICIAL DISTANCING ARE RECOMMENDED.

Angela is survived by her husband, Jeff, Collinsville, OK; son, Austin, at home; parents, Denny, Colton, SD and Linda Austin, Collinsville, OK; brother, Chad Austin, Homer, Alaska; parents-in-law, Roger & Fidelia Ray, Collinsville, OK; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Kelly (Ray) and Mark Langrehr; niece, Haylee Langrehr; nephew, Aden Langrehr, all of Lincoln, NE along with many cousins, aunts and uncles.




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Minnehaha Funeral Chapel - Colton
205 East 4th Street
Colton, SD 57018
(605) 446-3246
